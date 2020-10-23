-
Naoki Sekito shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Naoki Sekito hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Sekito finished his round in 77th at 7 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sekito chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, scoring a par. This kept Sekito at 2 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Sekito had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekito to 3 over for the round.
Sekito got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekito to 4 over for the round.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Sekito got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Sekito to 6 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Sekito had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekito to 7 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Sekito's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.
