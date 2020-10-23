Mikumu Horikawa hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Horikawa finished his round in 74th at 4 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Horikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Horikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Horikawa to even for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Horikawa's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Horikawa hit his 252 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horikawa to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Horikawa chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Horikawa's his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Horikawa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Horikawa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Horikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Horikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horikawa to 2 over for the round.