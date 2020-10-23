Michael Thompson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 75th at 5 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's his second shot went 11 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.