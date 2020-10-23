In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Wolff chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Wolff chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Wolff's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 208 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wolff's 175 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Wolff had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.