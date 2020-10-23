  • Matthew Wolff shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Wolff lands his 169-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Matthew Wolff uses nice approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

