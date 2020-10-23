-
Matthew Fitzpatrick delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick sinks 11-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 7 under for the round.
