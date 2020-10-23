-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Matt Kuchar in the second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matt Kuchar hit 12 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kuchar finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Matt Kuchar's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuchar had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.