-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.