Marc Leishman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at even for the tournament. Leishman finished his round in 71st at even par; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Leishman's tee shot went 146 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Leishman hit his 118 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Leishman hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.