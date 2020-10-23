Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Hughes hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.