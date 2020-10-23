  • Lanto Griffin putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Lanto Griffin lands his 225-yard tee shot 15 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO

