In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 2nd at 13 under with Dylan Frittelli; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-5 11th, Lanto Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Griffin hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Griffin's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 145 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Griffin's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 7 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Griffin hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 8 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 7 under for the round.