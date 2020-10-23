Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 536-yard par-5 second, Streelman's tee shot went 291 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 242 yards to the native area, his third shot went 55 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Streelman's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streelman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.