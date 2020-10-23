Kevin Na hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 60-foot putt for eagle. This put Na at 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Na's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Na chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Na chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Na had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 6 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Na chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 6 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Na hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 7 under for the round.