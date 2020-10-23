In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kisner's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Kisner hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.