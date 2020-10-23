Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Justin Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas missed the green on his first shot on the 185-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Thomas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Thomas hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.