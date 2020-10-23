-
Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas lands his 196-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Justin Thomas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Justin Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
Thomas missed the green on his first shot on the 185-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a 238 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Thomas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Thomas hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.
