Justin Rose shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
Highlights
Justin Rose dials in approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Rose lands his 98-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Justin Rose hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Rose hit his 230 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 6 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 5 under for the round.
