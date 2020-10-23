Justin Rose hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Rose hit his 230 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 6 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 5 under for the round.