Jordan Spieth delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
Highlights
Jordan Spieth rolls in birdie putt from the fringe at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jordan Spieth sinks a 14-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Spieth finished his round tied for 26th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Jordan Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Spieth hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Spieth's 121 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
After a 248 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.
