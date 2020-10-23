  • Jordan Spieth delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jordan Spieth sinks a 14-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth rolls in birdie putt from the fringe at ZOZO

    In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jordan Spieth sinks a 14-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole.