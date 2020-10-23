-
Jon Rahm shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm’s short game leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from under a greenside tree to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jon Rahm hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Rahm hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
