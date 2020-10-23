-
-
Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Joel Dahmen drains 15-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Joel Dahmen makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.