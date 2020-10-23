  • Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Joel Dahmen makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen drains 15-foot birdie putt at ZOZO

    In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Joel Dahmen makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.