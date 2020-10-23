Joaquin Niemann hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Niemann hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 8 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 15th green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 7 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.