In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jim Herman hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Jim Herman's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Herman hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Herman's 157 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 6 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Herman hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 7 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 8 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 7 under for the round.