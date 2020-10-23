-
-
Jazz Janewattananond putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jazz Janewattananond hit 11 of 13 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Jazz Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jazz Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Janewattananond's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 3 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Janewattananond had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Janewattananond had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Janewattananond to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Janewattananond had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.