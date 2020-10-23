-
-
Jason Kokrak delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak drains birdie putt at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Kokrak rolls in an 11-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Kokrak finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Jason Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 7 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.