Jason Day shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day drains 21-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Day makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Day hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the par-5 11th, Day chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Day at even-par for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Day's tee shot went 198 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
