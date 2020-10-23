In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Hideki Matsuyama's 67 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Matsuyama got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Matsuyama to even for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.