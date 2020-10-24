  • Harry Higgs shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harry Higgs drains a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs drops 22-footer for birdie at ZOZO

    In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harry Higgs drains a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.