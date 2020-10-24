In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 48th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 4 under for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs got on the green in 2 and got down in 2 from 41 feet. This put Higgs at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Higgs's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 5 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.