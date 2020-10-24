-
Harry Higgs shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs drops 22-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harry Higgs drains a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 48th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 4 under for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs got on the green in 2 and got down in 2 from 41 feet. This put Higgs at 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Higgs's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 5 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.
