In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harris English hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, and Abraham Ancer; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; and Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, English chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 569-yard par-5 16th, English went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, English hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, English's 90 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, English hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 4 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.