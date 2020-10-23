  • Harris English shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harris English chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English chips in for eagle at ZOZO

