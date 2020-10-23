-
Gunn Charoenkul posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
Gunn Charoenkul hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Charoenkul finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Gunn Charoenkul reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gunn Charoenkul to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Charoenkul had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charoenkul to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Charoenkul chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Charoenkul to 3 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Charoenkul chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Charoenkul to 4 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Charoenkul reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Charoenkul at 5 under for the round.
