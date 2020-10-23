Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round in 2nd at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Frittelli chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 6 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 8 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Frittelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th. This moved Frittelli to 7 under for the round.