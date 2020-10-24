In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Danny Lee hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Lee's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lee's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Lee tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Lee's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 173 yards to the native area, his third shot went 53 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.