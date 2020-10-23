-
Daniel Berger shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Daniel Berger hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 34th at 7 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Berger's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Berger had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Berger hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 4 under for the round.
