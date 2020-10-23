-
-
Corey Conners shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Corey Conners hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Conners hit his 223 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Conners's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Conners had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.