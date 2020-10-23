Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Morikawa finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Collin Morikawa had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Morikawa chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Morikawa at 7 under for the round.