Collin Morikawa delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
October 23, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa sinks birdie putt from the fringe at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Collin Morikawa drains a 13-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Morikawa finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Collin Morikawa had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Morikawa chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Morikawa at 7 under for the round.
