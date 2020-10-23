-
Chan Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chan Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 66th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Kim's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th. This moved Kim to even for the round.
