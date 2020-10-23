-
Carlos Ortiz delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Ortiz finished his round tied for 34th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ortiz had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Ortiz's 173 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 7 under for the round.
