Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Smith had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Smith's tee shot went 181 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
