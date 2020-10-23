-
-
Cameron Champ shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Cameron Champ dials in approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Cameron Champ lands his 185-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Cameron Champ hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Champ chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Champ got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Champ's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Champ's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Champ hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.