In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Cameron Champ hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Champ chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Champ got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Champ's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Champ's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Champ hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.