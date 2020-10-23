Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. An finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Byeong Hun An had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, An's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, An's 164 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to even-par for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, An hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, An chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, An had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.