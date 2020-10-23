  • Strong putting brings Bubba Watson a 9-under 63 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Bubba Watson makes a 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson eagles No. 16 at ZOZO

