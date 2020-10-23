Bubba Watson hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Abraham Ancer; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; and Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Bubba Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Watson hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Watson hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Watson chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 6 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 7 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watson to 6 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Watson hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Watson hit his 277 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Watson to 9 under for the round.