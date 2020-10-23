-
-
Brian Harman shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
-
Highlights
Brian Harman birdies No. 5 at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brian Harman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
Brian Harman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 13th at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Harman's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.