Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Justin Thomas and Lanto Griffin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Todd hit his 88 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Todd hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Todd hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 under for the round.