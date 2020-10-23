-
Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brendan Steele hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Steele missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
