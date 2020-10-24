Brad Kennedy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day tied for 48th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Kennedy had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Kennedy hit his 92 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kennedy to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Kennedy hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 3 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Kennedy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Kennedy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kennedy hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kennedy's 173 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 6 under for the round.

Kennedy tee shot went 216 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kennedy to 5 under for the round.