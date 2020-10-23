In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Billy Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Horschel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 15th, Horschel missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Horschel chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Horschel to 5 under for the round.