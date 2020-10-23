-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Billy Horschel in the second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 23, 2020
-
Features
PGA TOUR players relive their favorite moments from 2019 ZOZO
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD may have moved to California in 2020, but PGA TOUR players Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, and Billy Horschel are talking about their favorite things from their time in Japan. From the food, the fan support, to Tiger’s incredible win, they’re taking us back to 2019.
In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Billy Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Horschel hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 15th, Horschel missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Horschel chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Horschel to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.