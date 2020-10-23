Andrew Landry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his round tied for 26th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Landry hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 459-yard par-4 14th, Landry went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Landry hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Landry's 75 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Landry chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Landry had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 6 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Landry's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.