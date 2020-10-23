  • Alex Noren shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren lands his 186-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren dials in approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

