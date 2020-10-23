In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 22nd at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Lanto Griffin and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Noren chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Noren chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Noren hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Noren hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Noren to 2 under for the round.

Noren missed the green on his first shot on the 186-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Noren's 184 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.