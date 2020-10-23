Adam Long hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 75th at 5 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Long had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Long's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Long's 173 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Long's tee shot went 156 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even-par for the round.