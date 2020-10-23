In his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 65th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 14 under; Dylan Frittelli is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Adam Hadwin hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 163 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.