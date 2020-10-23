-
Abraham Ancer delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer birdies sinks birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Abraham Ancer makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Ancer finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, and Harris English; Dylan Frittelli and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Ryan Palmer, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Abraham Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Ancer's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.
