Xander Schauffele hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schauffele's 96 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 188 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Schauffele's his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Schauffele at 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.