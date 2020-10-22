  • Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Webb Simpson lands his 155-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Webb Simpson’s tee shot to 8 feet leads to birdie at ZOZO

