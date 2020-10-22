-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson’s tee shot to 8 feet leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Webb Simpson lands his 155-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 8 under; Justin Thomas and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 15th green, Simpson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Simpson at 2 under for the round.
